Need CBI probe into Tirupati laddu row: APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy

VIJAYAWADA/TIRUPATI : Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila Reddy asked the coalition government headed by TDP in the State to heed the advice of the Supreme Court and order for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the Tirumala Laddu controversy and said, “We have been demanding the same from the beginning.”

Taking to social media platform X, she posted, “Supreme Court observations on Tirumala Laddu issue are a slap on the face of State and Union governments. From the State, Congress has been demanding a CBI probe into the issue, as the SIT probe is nothing but a rubber stamp investigation, and is of no use. There is a need to uncover the truth regarding ghee adulteration and the people behind it. Why was the NDDB report disclosed so late and who brought a communal angle to it?”