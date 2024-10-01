Tobacco auction over the limits in Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE: The Tobacco Board is set to conclude the ongoing extended purchase of the season by October 1st week.

Auctions were already closed on four platforms at DC Palli and Kalikiri in Nellore district, Kanigiri and Ongole-2 in Prakasam district.

The auctions in Tanguturu-2 and Podili will be closed in a couple of days as well. The remaining six platforms: Kandukur-1 and 2, Ongole-1, Tangutur-1, Vellampalli-2 and Kondapi will close in the next month.

The regular tobacco purchase auctions were closed in July.

It may be mentioned here that the Tobacco Board had initially approved purchase of around 89 million kg of produce from the Southern Light Soil (SLS) and Southern Black Soils (SBS) regions.

However, due to the increasing demand for tobacco in international markets and profitable price offers from the exporters and purchasers, the farmers requested the board and government approval for the purchase of excess production on regular business terms.