YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy's religion is cruelty, says Minister Anagani Satyaprasad

VIJAYAWADA: Lashing out at YSRC chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his recent comments about religion and faith, Revenue, Stamps and Registrations Minister Anagani Satyaprasad called Jagan’s religion ‘cruelty’.

Speaking to the media persons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Monday, the Minister alleged, “For five years, Jagan subjected the people of the State to his cruel ways,” and said that devotees could not get proper darshan of Lord Venkateswara during his regime.

The Revenue Minister accused the YSRC of looting the assets of the temples during its term. While maintaining that adulteration has happened in ingredients used for preparing Tirumala Prasadam, he called the comments of Jagan and his party members ‘out of order’, asserting that their comments have hurt the sentiments of lakhs of people.

The Minister claimed that even YSRC leaders are aware of the adulteration in the ingredients used for preparing Laddu Prasadam, however they are reluctant to admit it and therefore targeting the TDP-led NDA government in the State.

Furthermore, Anagani Satya Prasad mocked the YSRC chief for cancelling his visit to Tirumala for being asked to declare his faith before having the darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

Pointing to governance in the State, the Revenue Minister asserted that the people have welcomed their government for their achievements in the first 100 days. Anna canteens were opened as promised, social welfare pensions were enhanced as promised, he said.