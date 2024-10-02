1.48 crore ration card holders to get tur dal & sugar

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar announced that arrangements have been made for distributing tur dal and sugar to ration card holders across the State. Under this initiative, 1 kg of tur dal will be provided at Rs 67 and 0.5 kg of sugar at Rs 17 to 1,48,43,671 ration card users. The distribution will begin on Tuesday.

Manohar emphasised that since the coalition government came to power, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan have directed the Civil Supplies Department to keep essential commodities affordable. “We have already reduced the prices of rice and pulses twice,” he added.

He explained that while pulses are sold at Rs 150 per kilo in Rythu Bazaars and large retail stores, the government offers essential items at significantly lower prices. Steamed BPT/Sona Masoori rice is priced at Rs 48 per kilo, and green BPT/Sona Masoori at Rs 47 per kilo.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to making basic necessities accessible to the poor. He highlighted the department’s readiness to respond to disasters.