Andhra Pradesh gets Rs 1,036 crore disaster relief from Centre

VIJAYAWADA: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released Rs 1,036 crore to Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday towards the Central share from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and an advance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

This allocation is part of a broader disbursement of Rs 5,858.60 crore to 14 flood-affected States. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Assam have received the highest allocation. Maharashtra got Rs 1,492 crore, Andhra Pradesh Rs 1,036 crore, and Assam Rs 716 crore. The neighbouring Telangana received Rs 416.80 crore.

The financial aid comes in response to the devastating floods and heavy rains that hit AP, with the State government previously submitting a preliminary report to the Centre.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who reviewed the flood situation in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana recommended to the Centre to announce Rs 3,448 crore as immediate relief for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.