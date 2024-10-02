Endowments Minister invites CM for Dasara celebrations in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, along department officials and priests of Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD), met Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday and invited them for Dasara celebrations scheduled to begin from October 3.

The Minister was accompanied by Endowments officials, including Commissioner Satyanarayana, SDMSD EO KS Rama Rao and priests. The officials of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam also met the Chief Minister and HRD Minister Lokesh and invited them to the Navaratri Brahmotsavams.

During the meeting, SDMSD priests and Vedic scholars offered Theerthaprasadams and blessings to Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh. Later, Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and Goddess Durga temple officials briefed Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu about the ongoing arrangements for Dasara in Vijayawada.