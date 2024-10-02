Indian philosophy should be integral part of school curriculum: Venkaiah

GUNTUR: “In the current global situation, it is high time the world looks to Indian philosophy as a solution to many global challenges,” opined former Vice -President M Venkaiah Naidu. The centenary celebrations of eminent philosopher Acharya Kotha Satchidananda Murthy were held at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) in Guntur on Monday.

Speaking at an event organised by the Professor Satchidananda Murthy Centre for Studies in Afro-Asian Philosophy, He asserted that Indian philosophical teachings should be an integral part of the school curriculum to help build a better society.

Quoting from the ancient Upanishads, he emphasised the values of “Vriksho Rakshita Rakshita” and “Vasudaiva Kutumbakam,” highlighting their relevance to today’s issues.

Several other dignitaries also spoke on the occasion.