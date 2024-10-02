New excise policy to come into force from Oct 12

VIJAYAWADA: The Government of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday notified a new excise policy, allowing private retailers to sell liquor on the lines of Haryana and other States. A revenue of Rs 5,500 crore is expected from retail outlets. In a complete overhaul of the excise policy based on best practices from other States, the government allowed retail sale of liquor through 3,736 notified private shops across AP.

The new policy will come into force from October 12, 2024 and the permission to sell IMFL (Indian made foreign liquor) and FL (foreign liquor) will be granted to private persons or entities through a selection process, according to a GO issued on September 30.

The period of licence for selling IMFL and FL by shops shall be from October 12, 2024 to September 30, 2026.

According to the GO, out of the total number of shops to be licensed in 2024-26, as many as 3,396 will be in the open category, while 340 shops will be reserved for ‘Geetha Kulalu’ (toddy tapping communities) with a view to empower them and promote equity and social justice.