Purandeswari and Pawan Kalyan jump to CM’s defence

TIRUPATI: State BJP president and Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari voiced her disagreement with the Supreme Court’s criticism of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu regarding the alleged adulteration of ghee used in Tirumala laddus. She felt it inappropriate for the court to suggest that Naidu had no right to comment on the matter, emphasising that as the Chief Minister, Naidu was addressing an issue within his State. She clarified that Naidu’s comments were based on the information available to him.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan responded by acknowledging the court’s remarks but clarified that it did not definitively state that no adulteration occurred.

He highlighted confusion around dates and pointed to violations over the last five years, including desecrations at temples, like the destruction of Rama idol at Ramateertham temple.

“Our government will address the issue and investigate the violations in the past five years. This isn’t solely about the Prasadam issue,” he said.