Rajamahendravaram people gave us shelter when Naidu was in jail: Bhuvaneswari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Nara Bhuvaneswari, Managing trustee of NTR Memorial Trust and wife of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, inaugurated a blood bank in Rajamahendravaram on the eve of National Voluntary Blood Donation Day. She expressed her deep gratitude to Rajamahendravaram, calling it a historic and heritage city close to her heart.

Speaking at the event, she said, “Our family owes everything to this great city.” She recalled her husband’s 53-day imprisonment in Rajahmundry Central Prison. “My husband, Chandrababu Naidu, was unjustly put behind bars by the previous government. But the city gave us shelter and support during those difficult days. The people here treated me as their sister, and I bow my head in respect to the river Godavari and this city for giving our family a rebirth,” she said.