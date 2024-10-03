All set for Devi Navaratri festival at Indrakeeladri in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha inspected the ongoing preparations for the annual 10-day Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) on Wednesday. Accompanied by the temple’s executive officer (EO), KS Rama Rao, and other officials, Anitha visited the queue lines atop Indrakeeladri and interacted with devotees regarding the arrangements.

Addressing the media, she emphasised that priority would be given to the common devotee visiting from across the State during the celebrations. Special provisions have been made for senior citizens and people with disabilities in the queue lines. VIPs and other dignitaries will be accommodated during specific time slots.

She added that public suggestions are being considered to ensure the festivities are comfortable for children, women, and the elderly. She assured that the event will be managed in coordination with all relevant departments.

Earlier, the temple officials welcomed Anitha with traditional honours, provided her with darshan of the presiding deity, Kanaka Durga, and presented her with Laddu Prasadam and a portrait of the goddess.