All set for Devi Navaratri festival at Indrakeeladri in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha inspected the ongoing preparations for the annual 10-day Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) on Wednesday. Accompanied by the temple’s executive officer (EO), KS Rama Rao, and other officials, Anitha visited the queue lines atop Indrakeeladri and interacted with devotees regarding the arrangements.
Addressing the media, she emphasised that priority would be given to the common devotee visiting from across the State during the celebrations. Special provisions have been made for senior citizens and people with disabilities in the queue lines. VIPs and other dignitaries will be accommodated during specific time slots.
She added that public suggestions are being considered to ensure the festivities are comfortable for children, women, and the elderly. She assured that the event will be managed in coordination with all relevant departments.
Earlier, the temple officials welcomed Anitha with traditional honours, provided her with darshan of the presiding deity, Kanaka Durga, and presented her with Laddu Prasadam and a portrait of the goddess.
Police offer silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga
NTR district Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajashekhar Babu and the One-Town police inspector, along with their families, participated in a traditional ritual by offering silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga. This event marked the century-old custom known as Paru Veta Utsavam, which takes place at the One-Town police station the day before the Dasara festivities begin. The ritual includes special prayers to a peepal tree located within the police station premises.
Originating during the Reddy dynasty, this tradition has established the One-Town police station in Vijayawada as the birthplace of Goddess Kanaka Durga, with the police personnel regarded as her family members. Upon arrival at the police station around 6.00 pm, CP Rajashekhar Babu was warmly welcomed by temple authorities. One-Town police inspector Guru Prakash performed special rituals, offering silk robes and ornaments intended for the deity’s decoration on the first day of Dasara.
Following the rituals, the police organised a procession from the station to the Durga temple on Indrakeeladri Hill, where they presented the offerings to temple officials. The 10-day Dasara celebrations commence on Thursday with traditional rituals, including Ganesh Pooja and Snapana Abhishekam, culminating on October 12 with the celestial swan boat ride of Goddess Kanaka Durga and Lord Malleswara Swamy in the Krishna River. Earlier that day, CP Rajashekhar Babu also held a coordination meeting with police personnel regarding security arrangements for the festivities.