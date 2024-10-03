Andhra Pradesh: 87,167 acres of temple land encroached, plan to resume it

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: As many as 87,167 acres of land of the total 4.67 lakh acres of the Endowments Department is currently under encroachment in the State. A plan of action is being evolved to resume the encroached land, said Endowments Commissioner S Satyanarayana.

Speaking to TNIE, the Commissioner said a report on the endowments property was submitted to the State government to initiate concrete measures to protect the temple lands and other properties from encroachment and any misuse in the future.

Additionally, the department has got 50,949 acres of uncultivable land located in hilly and forest areas, which needs to be protected. Though the government has acquired 8,196.63 acres of temple land for various development projects, the compensation has not been paid fully, he said.

As per the report, the department is getting Rs 210.79 crore revenue per annum through lease of temple properties, including 2,563 shops, 1,513 buildings and 1,336 Kalyana Mandapams. The temples have got fixed deposits of Rs 1,529.32 crore, in addition to Rs 571.41 crore in the Annadanam Trust, and Rs 87.94 crore in the Gosamrakshana Trust. Additionally, the temples have possessed 846 kg of gold under the Gold Bond Scheme, 881 kg of other gold jewellery, and 44,193 kg of silver ornaments, he said.

As part of the efforts to improve pilgrim amenities, a master plan for the development major temples such as Simhachalam, Kanipakam, Annavaram, Dwaraka Tirumala, Penugranchipolu and Srikalahasti has been evolved, he added.