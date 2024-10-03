Andhra Pradesh: MP YS Avinash Reddy raises alarm over illegal mining in Kadapa

KADAPA: YSRC Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy raised concerns regarding the alleged illegal mining activities in Pulivendula constituency, particularly in Vemula Kothapalle, where gelatin sticks and detonators are being used freely. He criticised local authorities for their inaction despite repeated complaints and urged immediate action to prevent further incidents.

Speaking to mediapersons in Pulivendula, Avinash pointed to a recent incident in Vemula Kothapalle, where a person was killed due to the use of gelatin sticks. He urged the State government to support the victim’s family and noted that residents across the district are living in fear due to the unregulated use of explosives linked to illegal mining. The MP called on YSR district Superintendent of Police (SP) V Harshavardhan Raju and Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti to investigate the source of the explosives and take swift action. He also accused the local police, including the SP and SI, of failing to respond to multiple complaints regarding illegal mining operations in the region.

In addition, Avinash criticised the ruling alliance government, accusing them of using the police to target YSRC leaders and workers in Pulivendula and across the district.

The YSRC MP further criticised the State government’s alleged plans to privatise five medical colleges next year, citing the rejection of 50 medical seats sanctioned for Pulivendula Medical College.

539 gelatin sticks and 150 detonators seized

Kadapa district police have seized 539 gelatin sticks and 150 electro-detonators in Vemula mandal. Police found a stash of illegal explosives at the residence of Vankadara Kiran Kumar and Anna Reddy Bala Gangireddy, 63, from Chintala Juturu village. A case has been registered