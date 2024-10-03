Handri-Neeva main canal widening works on anvil in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Reviewing the progress of various irrigation projects in the State with senior officials, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu on Wednesday directed them to increase the capacity of the first phase of the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project and prepare an action plan for widening and lining works of the main canal.
The Minister held a special review meeting to address the obstacles hindering the completion of key projects like the Handri-Neeva and Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation projects, which were largely completed during the previous TDP government but have since been allegedly neglected under the YSRC regime.
During the review meeting, Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu said the Handri-Neeva project, the lifeline for Rayalaseema, was designed with a capacity of 3,850 cusecs to transport Krishna River water to the districts of Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, and Chittoor. Though 80% of the project was completed during the previous TDP government’s tenure, 20% of the work remains unfinished, including the underutilised lift pumps, resulting in water shortages in lower districts.
The review meeting focused on increasing the pumping capacity of the Handri-Neeva project, expanding the main canal, and completing lining works. Discussions covered how much work remains, where it needs to be done, and the costs involved, with the goal of enabling full utilisation of the lift pumps.
The Minister instructed officials to submit a comprehensive report with estimates within three days to ensure the irrigation of the last acre. He said that work would begin promptly, following orders from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.
Last week, Minister Ramanaidu visited Kurnool, Anantapur, Sathya Sai, and Chittoor districts to inspect the Handri-Neeva main canal, reservoirs, Punganur branch canal, and Kuppam branch canal.
The minister also noted that while over 70% of the Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation Project was completed during the previous TDP government, zero progress was made under the YSRC regime. After the NDA returned to power, the Chintalapudi project was prioritised, he asserted.
Eluru District Collector K Vetri Selvi explained the need for resolving land acquisition issues, which include concerns with farmers, temple lands, and forest lands. Minister Ramanaidu assured that, following the Chief Minister’s orders, the pending works would be completed within a year, providing irrigation through the Chintalapudi lift project.
Irrigation Special Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad, Command Area Development Authority (CADA) Engineer-in-Chief M Venkateswara Rao, Handri-Neeva Project CEs Nagaraju and Rambhupal, SEs D. Ramagopal and Desinayak, Chintalapudi Lift Project CE B. Rambabu, SE Sivarankrishna, and EE Ramachandra Rao were among the officials present.
YSRC made zero progress on Chintalapudi: Minister
