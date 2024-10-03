Handri-Neeva main canal widening works on anvil in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Reviewing the progress of various irrigation projects in the State with senior officials, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu on Wednesday directed them to increase the capacity of the first phase of the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project and prepare an action plan for widening and lining works of the main canal.

The Minister held a special review meeting to address the obstacles hindering the completion of key projects like the Handri-Neeva and Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation projects, which were largely completed during the previous TDP government but have since been allegedly neglected under the YSRC regime.

During the review meeting, Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu said the Handri-Neeva project, the lifeline for Rayalaseema, was designed with a capacity of 3,850 cusecs to transport Krishna River water to the districts of Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, and Chittoor. Though 80% of the project was completed during the previous TDP government’s tenure, 20% of the work remains unfinished, including the underutilised lift pumps, resulting in water shortages in lower districts.

The review meeting focused on increasing the pumping capacity of the Handri-Neeva project, expanding the main canal, and completing lining works. Discussions covered how much work remains, where it needs to be done, and the costs involved, with the goal of enabling full utilisation of the lift pumps.

The Minister instructed officials to submit a comprehensive report with estimates within three days to ensure the irrigation of the last acre. He said that work would begin promptly, following orders from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.