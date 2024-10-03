Madanapalle cocoon sales plummet

TIRUPATI: The Madanapalle Silk Cocoon market in Annamayya district is facing a severe downturn, with sales plummeting from approximately 1,00,000 kilograms monthly to just 735 kilograms over the past month. This government-operated market, once a hub for silk farmers from Chittoor, Anantapur, Nellore, Ongole, and Vijayawada, is struggling to attract buyers.

Previously, crossbreed silk cocoons dominated sales, but a shift in demand towards bivoltine silk cocoons led farmers to change their cultivation practices. Over the last three years, however, the availability of bivoltine cocoons has significantly declined due to their sensitivity to environmental changes, despite 10,000 acres dedicated to mulberry cultivation in the region. The rising popularity of tomato farming has exacerbated the situation, with heavy pesticide use harming nearby mulberry fields and destroying silk-producing larvae.

As a result, farmers are increasingly abandoning bivoltine cultivation for crossbreed cocoons, which are more resilient to pesticide effects. Currently, 98% of mulberry cultivation in the region is focused on crossbreed cocoons, leaving the Madanapalle market struggling to find buyers for bivoltine products. Traders are shifting to Palamaner, while farmers transport crossbreed cocoons to markets in Karnataka, such as Chintamani and Sidlaghatta.

In contrast, farmers in Prakasam district’s Chebrolu area are still focusing on bivoltine cocoons, averaging 10,000 kilograms in sales. However, recent floods in Vijayawada, coupled with unreliable transportation, have halted these activities, causing the Madanapalle market to receive as little as 50 kilograms of silk cocoons daily.