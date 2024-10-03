Andhra Pradesh

Satish Dhawan Space Centre to lead World Space Week celebrations in Andhra Pradesh

Representative Image The PSLV-C34 two days before its launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Monday.
TIRUPATI: The Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, a vital arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), will spearhead the World Space Week 2024 celebrations, with outreach programmes planned across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha, according to SDSC Director A Rajarajan. The festivities, scheduled from October 4 to 10, will align with this year’s theme: “Space and Climate Change.”

Rajarajan highlighted that this year’s theme underscores the crucial role space technology plays in addressing climate change. The inaugural ceremony will take place on October 4 at the MRK Auditorium in Sriharikota, followed by exhibitions, quizzes, drawing and speech competitions, and interactive sessions with senior ISRO scientists. A standout feature will be the “Walk for Space Week,” designed to engage students and the public. Events will be held from October 4th-9th across Sriharikota, Nellore, Tirupati, Bhimavaram, Narasaraopeta, Kadapa, Dindigul, Dharmapuri, and Bargarh.

