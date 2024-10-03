Tirumala decked up for Srivari Brahmotsavams

TIRUMALA/TIRUPATI: Extensive arrangements are underway for the Salakatla Brahmotsavam of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala, with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) inviting devotees worldwide to join the nine-day festivities. TTD Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Choudary confirmed that the organisation is ready to accommodate pilgrims during this period.

In Tirumala, additional parking slots have been allocated along the New Ring Road, with areas like Mullagunta and Srivari Seva Sadan prepared for vehicles. For the first time, TTD will implement a GPS system to allocate parking spots, providing drivers with a token containing a QR code. Once parking is full, vehicles will be redirected to suitable locations in Tirupati.

TTD will supply food, snacks, and milk around the clock, with dedicated staff on duty. Special arrangements are planned for Garuda Seva day, including accommodation across 6,200 to 7,000 rooms. Choudary noted that the number of health workers has doubled, with a two-layer supervisory system in place for sanitation. Dispensaries staffed by medical officers and paramedics from TTD, BIRRD, and SVIMS hospitals will operate 24/7, along with a cardiac dispensary from Apollo Hospital.

Additional priests and Ekankis have arrived in Tirumala to adorn the processional deities, using exotic flowers from across the country for decoration. All vahanams and palanquins, including golden ones, have been cleaned and prepared at Bahana Mandapam.

Security measures include the deployment of 5,145 police personnel. Emergency response teams are ready for unforeseen incidents, and traffic will be strictly regulated in Tirumala. Security checks are ongoing, with Greyhounds, bomb squads, and special forces on duty.

Over 2,700 CCTV cameras are installed, monitored continuously from an integrated command control room.