Workshop for YSRC activists to strengthen party at grassroots level

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held discussions with the leaders of various associated wings of the party and announced that a workshop would soon be organised to train party leaders on coordination and grassroots level organisation.

During the meeting, Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised the TDP coalition government for its failure to manage key sectors like agriculture, education, and healthcare.

He criticised the government’s poor handling of the Vijayawada floods, stating it failed to assess the damage and provide fair compensation, favouring those with political connections. He condemned the use of diversion politics, stating that the government has been filing false cases to shift attention away from its failures.

He also highlighted the need for YSRC to strengthen its grassroots presence. He stated that the 24 associated wings of the party are being activated to bolster the organisational structure.

This would ensure that every party supporter and worker, from the village-level to the State, plays a role in strengthening the party’s foundation. The involvement of grassroots members is crucial for maintaining a strong and organised party that can effectively fight future battles, he added.

He encouraged leaders to ensure unity within the party, stressing the importance of reaching out to every village, district, and community to engage more actively. He reiterated his commitment to supporting party members who work hard and assured that the party will stand by those who suffer setbacks while working for its cause.

YSRC appoints heads for party wings

YSRC chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appointed new heads for the party’s frontal organisations on Wednesday.

Seediri Appalaraju has been appointed as president for the doctors’ wing of the party, while G Shivabharath Reddy has been made working president for the doctors’ wing.

A Ravichandra has been appointed as the president of YSRC State students’ wing, while Y Eswar Prasad has been named State Intellectual Forum president. Former president of APNGOs N Chandrasekhara Reddy was appointed as the head of the State employees and pensioners wings.

Putta Shiva Shankar, Challa Madhusudhan Reddy, Putta Pratap Reddy, A Harshavardhan Reddy, and Kandula Ravindra Reddy were appointed as State secretaries of the YSRC.