Law weaker towards strong & stronger towards weak: PK

“There is a need for a singular voice, transcending linguistic and political differences, to propagate Sanatana Dharma,” he stressed.

Expressing respect to other religions, he highlighted the country’s core principle of unity in diversity. Furthermore, the JSP chief said the temples should be reimagined and they should evolve into centres not only for spiritual practices but also for promoting art, culture, education, economic development, environmental conservation and community welfare. He called for a comprehensive planning to transform these institutions into multi-faceted hubs for societal growth.

He described Lord Rama as the embodiment of Dharma, while identifying Lord Venkateswara as its representative in the current era. He expressed frustration over the disregard he faces for his beliefs and the ridicule aimed at his practices.

Indirectly addressing the comments of his Tamil Nadu counterpart Udhayanidhi Stalin for describing Sanatana Dharma as virus, Pawan Kalyan accused ‘pseudo-secularists’ of stifling Hindu voices in the guise of secularism, and noted the increasing criticism directed at Sanatana Dharma and Hindu deities. “Would it have been the case, if it was Islam and Christianity,” he asked.

Taking exception to the lack of judicial action against such a blatant attack on Sanatana Dharma, he felt the law applies differently to different people. “This is clear that the law applies weaker to the strong and stronger to the weak. This proves majority means not necessarily strength but weakness,” he observed, adding that in the eyes of pseudo-secularists secularism is one way but not two way.

He urged unity among Hindus, lamenting that divisions based on caste and region have weakened their collective strength. He criticised the then State government for failing to address injustices faced by the Hindu community, and warned that those who threaten Sanatana Dharma should proceed with caution now.