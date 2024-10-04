Former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy flays TDP for not presenting annual budget

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and YSRC President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the TDP coalition government for failing to introduce the annual budget even four months after assuming office and said that the delay was due to avoid public backlash over allocations to welfare schemes.

During the meeting with ZPTC and other leaders from West Godavari and Eluru districts held at the party central office, he slammed the TDP-led NDA government for bringing in temporary budget to avoid public scrutiny as a full-fledged budget requires to reveal allocations for various welfare programmes.

On the contrary, Jagan stated, during his term all promises made in the manifesto were implemented despite challenges like COVID-19, and dipped State income. He highlighted the unprecedented introduction of welfare calendar before the budget to outline the timing and implementation of various programmes.

YS Jagan urged the YSRC cadre to stand firm with the people and continue their fight against the injustices of the TDP-led NDA government.