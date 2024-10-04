Narcotic control cell in every district soon: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the TDP-led NDA government is aiming to free the State from ganja menace, drugs and other narcotics, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha announced that a dedicated narcotic control cell will be set up in every district.

Ministers Anitha, N Lokesh, Satya Kumar Yadav, Kollu Ravindra and G Sandhya Rani held a review meeting at the Secretariat to discuss the constitution of the State narcotics task force on Thursday.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Home Minister raised concerns over the rise in crime rate in the State in comparison with previous years and informed that the State stood fifth in terms of suicides due to alcohol and ganja addiction. “Activities of ganja cultivation and smuggling will be controlled through the task force with the help of advanced technology such as drones, GPS, block chain and AI based CCTV cameras,” she explained.

She also said that informers who pass information about the illegal transportation, smuggling and cultivation of ganja will be rewarded.

“Special programmes will be held to raise awareness on the evil effects of ganja and other narcotic substances. Public participation is crucial in preventing the youth from getting addicted to ganja. Special measures were also taken to catch the accused who were supplying ganja to the tribal youth,” she said.