Tomato prices skyrocket to Rs 90 per kg in Madanapalle

TIRUPATI: Tomato prices in the State are projected to exceed Rs 100 per kilogram in retail markets, as the wholesale price at Madanapalle, Asia’s largest tomato market, has climbed to Rs 90 per kg.

Anantapur’s wholesale market reported similar figures, with prices reaching Rs 91 per kg on Wednesday.

The increase in prices can be attributed to heavy rains in nearby States, which have severely damaged tomato crops and disrupted supply chains. These States have traditionally supplied tomatoes to local markets in Andhra Pradesh, but the recent crop failures have heightened demand for tomatoes from the Rayalaseema region, particularly in Annamayya, Chittoor, and Anantapur districts. Traders from these regions are now sourcing tomatoes from local markets and exporting them to other States, driven by heightened domestic demand during the Dasara festival.

This upward price trend is expected to persist until neighbouring States can recover from the crop damage and fresh produce becomes available. According to K Nagaraju, a trader from Madanapalle, “The increasing demand for tomatoes from neighbouring States, combined with strong local supply, has led to rising prices. We anticipate steady increases throughout the festive season, particularly in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.”

Traders and farmers from Palamaner, V Kota, and Brahmasamudram are engaging in the Koyambedu market, alongside vendors from Mukalacheruvu, Nagari, and Madanapalle. On October 2, the Madanapalle market received 84 metric tonnes of tomatoes, priced at Rs 90 per kilogram for first-grade quality.

In Annamayya district, daily production has surged to 1,824 metric tons, up from 1,435 metric tonnes last month, as farmers have expanded cultivation to 22,985 acres, encouraged by favourable prices and weather conditions.

While farmers celebrate the higher wholesale prices, consumers face retail prices ranging from Rs 70 to Rs 90, with rural areas experiencing even steeper costs due to transportation and vendor margins. N Suresh, a consumer, noted the price increase in just two days, warning of further hikes in the coming weeks.