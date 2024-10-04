Union minister HD Kumaraswamy refutes KC Venugopal’s allegations on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries, HD Kumaraswamy, refuted the allegations made by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal regarding the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Addressing the issue, Kumaraswamy clarified that 4,200 contract workers at the plant, whose employment had been terminated on September 27, were reinstated within 48 hours, with their jobs restored by September 29.

In post on social media platform X, the Union Minister called out Venugopal’s claims, urging him to “stop politicising the issue for cheap gains,” and stated that Venugopal was misinformed. Kumaraswamy pointed out that Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), which manages the steel plant, had already clarified that 3,700 contract labour passes had been temporarily cancelled, but efforts were underway to reinstate them.