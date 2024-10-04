West Bengal man reunites with family in Visakhapatnam after 26 years

VISAKHAPTANAM: In an emotional reunion after 26 long years, a 50-year-old man named Biswajit, who had been missing due to mental health issues, was joyfully reunited with his family in Visakhapatnam.

A native of Madhanmohanpur village in West Bengal’s Bankura district, Biswajit disappeared over two decades ago.

Three months ago, he was discovered outside the home of former IAS officer EAS Sarma, wearing ragged clothes.

Concerned for his welfare, Sarma reached out to Pragada Vasu, Secretary of the Association for Urban and Tribal Development (AUTD). Vasu promptly arranged for Biswajit to be moved to a shelter in Bhim Nagar, Visakhapatnam, and recognised that he needed professional medical care.

Vasu then facilitated Biswajit’s admission to the Government Hospital for Mental Care in Visakhapatnam. Dr. Rakesh, a duty doctor, searched for missing person reports and matched Biswajit’s case to a report filed in West Bengal. Biswajit’s family was notified, and his brother, Bangsi Badan, along with other relatives, traveled to Visakhapatnam to bring him home.

Bangsi recalled Biswajit as a once-promising science student whose life took a tragic turn due to mental health struggles.

Despite years of searching, the family had been unable to find him until now. “We searched for years with no trace. We are finally relieved and overjoyed to be reunited,” Bangsi said.

Doctors, including Dr Rakesh and Dr Lokeshwar Reddy, informed the family that Biswajit had made significant progress.

After being discharged with the necessary medication, the 50-year-old man was joyfully handed over to his family, bringing an emotional end to years of uncertainty and hardship.