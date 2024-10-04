YSRC writes fifth letter to GAD over clearing furniture

VIJAYAWADA: For the fifth time YSRC has requested the General Administration Department (GAD) of Andhra Pradesh government to facilitate the clearance and return of furniture from the former Chief Minister’s camp office in Tadepalli.

YSRC general secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy submitted a letter to the deputy secretary of the GAD. The party had already written to the GAD on June 15,19 and July 1, 29 previously.

The YSRC mentioned that the former CM’s camp office is being converted into the party’s central office and reiterated the urgent need to free up space to accommodate political operations.

It had provided a detailed list of furniture categorised into items it wishes to retain and items to be returned. It expressed its willingness to cover the costs of retaining certain furniture items, should the department allow for such an arrangement.