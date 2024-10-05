Andhra Pradesh minister BC Janardhan Reddy lauds Assam’s road mode

VIJAYAWADA: Roads and Buildings Minister, BC Janardhan Reddy, has hailed Assam’s Road Asset Management System (RAMS) as a model of modern road management.

After a two-day study tour in Assam, Janardhan Reddy emphasised the advanced technology used for road data collection and urged Andhra Pradesh officials to adopt similar systems to enhance their infrastructure.

The delegation, led by the Minister, attended a detailed presentation from Assam’s Public Works Department on the State’s RAMS implementation, highlighting decades of progress in road construction and maintenance.

On the second day, they observed cutting-edge equipment like the Hawk Eye and Path Runner vehicles from Australia and the United States, which collect real-time road data, and inspected the Palsbari-Mirza-Chandubi corridor.

Janardhan Reddy also reviewed tools such as the Falling Weight Deflectometer and Ground Penetrating Radar used to assess road conditions. The Minister directed the State officials to prepare proposals for implementing similar systems. High-ranking officials from Andhra Pradesh, including Roads & Buildings Principal Secretary Kanthilal Dande, participated in the study tour.