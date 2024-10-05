AP's paddy procurement to benefit more farmers, says minister Nadendla Manohar

VIJAYAWADA: In a series of reviews held with farmers’ organisations and rice millers’ associations, Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar said the government is committed to making paddy procurement more farmer-friendly in the upcoming Kharif season of 2024-25.

Stating that the government is focusing on ‘farmer-centric’ paddy procurement, Manohar explained that good quality gunny bags, labour and transportation facilities will be provided to farmers so that they don’t have to visit Paddy Procurement Centres (PPCs).

Additionally, the randomisation of rice mills for paddy transportation has been cancelled, allowing farmers to transport their produce to the nearest and preferred mills. The government is also encouraging more tenant farmers to sell their paddy to the government.

In a separate meeting with the Rice Millers’ Associations, the Minister discussed the need for efficient milling and timely processing.

Key reforms include the immediate unloading of paddy trucks upon arrival at mills, sufficient labour for unloading, and prompt acknowledgment of deliveries in the procurement portal.

The randomisation of rice mills has been removed, and millers are required to provide good quality gunny bags for packaging. A 75% milling target has been set for each mill, with no excess targets allocated.