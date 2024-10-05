Naivedyam scheme hike benefits 5,500 temples in Andhra Pradesh

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The TDP-led NDA government has fulfilled its promise of supporting small temples and increasing the remuneration of Archakas in 5,500 temples across the State.

Endowments Commissioner S Satyanarayana announced that the monthly remuneration of Archakas was increased to Rs 10,000 from Rs 5,000 under the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam Scheme (DDNS).

Of the total amount, Rs 7,000 will be given as remuneration to the Archakas, and Rs 3,000 will be set aside for the performance of Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam. The total Rs 10,000 will be credited directly into the Archakas’ bank accounts.

The Endowments Department has been permitted to incur an additional annual expenditure of Rs 32.40 crore, which will be drawn from the Common Good Fund. A government order was issued to this effect, he said.

Under the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam Scheme, the Archakas of small temples used to get a remuneration of Rs 5,000 per month earlier. Of the total, Rs 3,000 meant for the remuneration of the Archakas and Rs 2,000 for Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam.

AP Archaka Samakhya president Peddinti Rambabu welcomed the hike in remuneration of the priests of small temples. “The hike marks a significant step forward in the State’s temple system. Many Archakas have struggled to perform pujas in small temples due to financial constraints. The increase will ensure the smooth performance of Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam in the small temples,” he said.

He thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and S Satyanarayana for taking the initiative to strengthen the small temples in the State, besides ensuring the welfare of Archakas.