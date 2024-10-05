TDP office attack: Andhra Pradesh HC grants bail to former YSRC MP Nandigam Suresh

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday granted a conditional bail to former YSRC MP Nandigam Suresh, arrested in the TDP office attack case.

Hearing the bail plea of the former MP, the court directed him to submit two personal sureties of Rs 15,000 each, and appear before the investigating officer once every 1st and 15th of the month. He was asked to cooperate with the investigating authorities.

The petitioner was further directed to refrain from hiding facts from police and courts and refrain from threatening or coercing witnesses in the case. He was also directed not to be involved in the crimes he was accused of. Suresh was asked to be available for the case trial.

In his verdict, the court observed that not handing over the mobile phone cannot be equated to not cooperating with the investigation. It pointed out that going by the evidence, Suresh seems not to be in the vicinity of the TDP headquarters, when the attack happened. It is for the prosecution to explain why the petitioner should be in jail when there is a lack of evidence, the court said.