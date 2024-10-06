Andhra Pradesh government allocates Rs 100 crore for Akhanda Godavari project

There is a tremendous opportunity to develop East Godavari into a tourist hub. The Akhanda Godavari project has been allocated Rs 100 crore to enhance tourism, says East Godavari District Collector P Prasanthi in an exclusive interview with KV Sailendra. She further mentioned plans for the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams in 2027.

What are your plans for developing the riverside towns in East Godavari?

We are preparing for the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams in 2027. We are holding a series of meetings with various departments. Our focus is on setting up Pushkar Nagar, which will be connected to railway stations and bus stands. With Kovvur now part of East Godavari after the district reorganisation, both towns, Rajamahendravaram and Kovvur, are under one administration. These towns, located along the Akhanda Godavari, are expected to see an influx of 2-3 crore people during Pushkarams. We plan to widen roads according to the master plan. We will enhance both old and new ghats.

What are your plans to develop East Godavari as a tourist hub?

We see a tremendous opportunity to develop East Godavari into a tourist hub, especially since Minister Kandula Durgesh hails from this area. Our plans include promoting river tourism, temple tourism, and spiritual tourism. Several star hotels are being planned under a public-private partnership model. Projects such as developing Bridge Island and Havelock Bridge as tourist spots are underway. The officials are also working on a boat tourism initiative along the canal to Kadiyapulanka, which is famous for its nursery gardens. Resorts are being set up in these areas, and the Akhanda Godavari project has been allocated Rs 100 crore for further development.

What is the current status of the sand policy in the district?

The district has seen significant pressure due to the large number of sand ramps on the Godavari River. We have established a task force to prevent illegal sand smuggling and regulate authorised sand transport. So far, we have registered 64 cases for violations. The sand policy is reviewed daily to address issues and improve enforcement.