CM Chandrababu Naidu undermined Tirumala sanctity by raising laddu controversy: Kurasala Kannababu

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Kurasala Kannababu accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of spreading misinformation on the Tirupati Laddu Prasadam.

“Naidu is undermining the sanctity of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) while targeting former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Chief Minister is using the Lord for his political gains even after a rap by the Supreme Court,” the YSRC leader alleged.

Addressing the media in Kakinada on Saturday, he said Naidu should focus on pressing issues in the State, including sand shortage and rise in the prices of essential commodities. “Contrary to the TDP-led NDA government’s claim of implementing the free sand policy effectively in the State, the price of a truckload of the construction material has gone up to Rs 40,000,” he pointed out.

Mentioning the price rise, he said rice, onions and other essentials were being sold at higher rates. The agricultural output had come down as thousands of acres of land was left fallow in the Kharif season. Compounding the woes of farmers, standing crops in thousands of acres were damaged due to floods. “There is unrest in every sector and the NDA government’s failures are clearly evident,” he observed.

He sought a thorough inquiry into Naidu’s allegation of adulteration of ghee used in preparing the Tirumala Laddu Prasadam to unravel the truth.