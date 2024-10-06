Four children die in three separate incidents in Andhra's Kurnool district

KURNOOL: A series of tragic incidents claimed the lives of four children across three different locations in the Yemmiganur Assembly Constituency of Kurnool district on Saturday.

In the first incident, two boys mistakenly consumed pesticide while playing at their house at K Nagalapuram village in Yemmiganur mandal. Five-year-old Mahiram and his friend Hari Krishna found the pesticide while their parents were away working on a farm. After ingesting the toxic substance, both boys fell severely ill. Despite efforts to save them, Mahiram died during treatment at Yemmiganur Government Hospital, while Hari Krishna remains in critical condition after being transferred to Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH). Yemmiganur rural police have registered a case and launched an investigation, said Sub-Inspector Srinivasulu.

In another incident, two young cousins, Uday Kumar (7) and Hanumesh (5), drowned in a pond in Machapuram village of Nandavaram mandal. The children, along with two friends, had gone to relieve themselves near the pond. The boys ventured into the water and tragically drowned. By the time their friends alerted the villagers, it was too late, and the boys were already dead, according to Nandavaram police.

In a third incident, a 12-year-old boy named, Sampath, drowned while swimming in a pond in Parlapalle village. He had been visiting his grandmother for Dasara holidays. Local residents pulled him from the water and rushed him to a hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.