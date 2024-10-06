Free bus travel for women soon in Andhra: Konakalla Narayana Rao

VIJAYAWADA: Former MP Konakalla Narayana Rao assumed charge as the APSRTC Chairman at a programme held in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the NDA election promise of free bus travel for women will soon be implemented by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. “The RTC losses can be reduced with the introduction of electric buses. Every measure will be taken to increase the revenue of RTC,” Konakalla said.

Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra, MPs Kesineni Sivanath and Vallabhaneni Balashowry, MLAs Pithani Satyanarayana, V Ramu, YS Chowdary, Bode Prasad, Y Venkata Rao, P Ramesh Babu, Kamineni Srinivas, K Krishna Prasad, M Buddha Prasad, T Sravan Kumar, former minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao and others were present.

Nukasani Balaji took charge as the APTDC Chairman. He vowed to bring the corporation on the path of profits. Ministers Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Anagani Satya Prasad and D Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, and MLAs were present on the occasion.

Mantena Ram Raju assumed office as the APIIC Chairman. Home Minister V Anitha and others congratulated him. Anitha said in the four months of the NDA government, 203 organisations were allocated lands. Investments to the tune of Rs 2,349.86 crore are expected, generating employment for 4,300 people in the State.

Damacharla Satya took charge as the Chairperson of AP Maritime Board. Congratulating him, Ravindra said Andhra Pradesh is blessed with a long coastline, making it viable for a port-based economy. The State government is determined to complete Machilipatnam Port by next year, and asked Satya to take the initiative to achieve the target. A Ravi Naidu who assumed charge as SAAP Chairman, promised to develop the State on sports front.