Increase fish intake for better health, Minister Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma

NELLORE: Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, has called for a substantial increase in fish consumption to promote better health. He made this statement while inaugurating the third State Fish Food Festival, organised by the National Fisheries Development Board and the Fishermen Welfare Association, at VRC Grounds in Nellore, on Saturday.

The Union Minister, speaking to mediapersons, highlighted that doctors recommend including fish, prawns, and other seafood in daily diets to combat various diseases. He particularly emphasised the role of fish in preventing long-term illnesses such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases and improving memory. Varma noted that the festival aimed to raise awareness about the health benefits of fish consumption.

Varma also mentioned the government’s initiatives under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, introduced after the NDA government came to power, which has provided substantial financial support to fishermen.

Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy raised concerns about fishermen from Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, using large mechanised boats, which are depleting local marine resources and affecting the livelihood of local fishermen.