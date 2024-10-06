Missing 6-year-old girl found dead in water tank in Andhra's Punganur

TIRUPATI: A 6-year-old girl, who went missing on September 29 in Punganur, was found dead in a water tank on October 2.

Asiya Anjum, daughter of Ajmatullah, was playing in front of her house with other children at Ubedulla Compound in the town when she went missing around 7 pm on that day. It was stated that there was no electricity in her house at that time.

After a futile search, her parents lodged a missing complaint with police. Soon after registering a case, the police, led by Circle Inspector Srinivasulu launched a search operation for the girl. Despite extensive search by 11 police teams for three days, no clues were found until her body surfaced in the tank, leaving everyone in shock. It is suspected that the girl might have been kidnapped and later murdered.

Speaking to mediapersons, Superintendent of Police Manikanta Chandolu said that they are investigating the case from all possible angles to ascertain the reason for the girl’s death. The viscera samples collected from her body have been sent to the forensic lab in Tirupati for analysis and the report is expected in two weeks, the SP added.

Punganur MLA Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Rajampet MP P Mithun Reddy visited the girl’s family and consoled her parents. Peddireddy alleged that the NDA government failed to ensure the safety of women and children in the State. The police failed to trace the girl despite extensive search for three days, he said, demanding justice to the girl’s family.

Mithun Reddy said YSRC chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Punganur on October 9 to console Asiya’s family.

Home Minister to visit Punganur today

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha is scheduled to visit Punganur on Sunday to review the probe into the death of the girl, and console her family