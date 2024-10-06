New terminal at Gannavaram-Vijayawada airport by July 2025

VIJAYAWADA: The Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) of Vijayawada Airport Chairman and Machilipatnam MP, Vallabhaneni Balashowry, announced that the new terminal at Gannavaram-Vijayawada International Airport is set for completion by the end of June next year. During a review meeting held on Saturday, Balashowry, Co-Chairman and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, and Krishna District Collector DK Balaji assessed the progress of the airport’s expansion with officials and AAC members.

Balashowry emphasised that the airport, being the closest to Amaravati, the State capital, is pivotal for handling increasing domestic and international traffic. He assured that every effort will be made to speed up the construction of the terminal, which will boost the airport’s capacity once completed. He also addressed the critical need for water supply at the new terminal, stating that it could be sourced from the Krishna or Godavari rivers.

In addition, plans are underway to compensate local residents affected by the expansion with Rs 18 crore allocated for compensation. He also highlighted the goal of improving international connectivity, with discussions focused on introducing direct flights to Europe and the Emirates. By 2029, there is an ambition to launch direct flights from Vijayawada to New York.

Ongoing talks with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu are aimed at realising these international services.

Sivanath stressed the importance of completing the new terminal to accommodate rising passenger demand.

He also highlighted the need for expanding flight routes, including potential services to Kochi, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and European destinations to promote tourism.

Project Manager Ramachari reported that 55% of the terminal’s construction, which began in 2020 with an estimated cost of `473 crore, is now complete. The directed officials to hold weekly reviews to ensure faster progress in the new terminal works.