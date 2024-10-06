PAAP seeks probe into anomalies in awarding PhDs at Dravidian University

NELLORE: The Parents’ Association of Andhra Pradesh (PAAP) has urgently called for a thorough investigation into alleged irregularities in the awarding of PhD degrees at Dravidian University.

In a formal petition to the Chief Minister, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman, the association’s honorary president Malireddy Kota Reddy and State president Narahari raised concerns over the violation of academic standards and UGC regulations during the PhD awarding process for 2023-24 and 2024-25.

They emphasised the need for public disclosure of the report submitted by Justice B Seshasayana Reddy, the appointed inquiry officer. The report should detail who was served notices and the action taken against those responsible for it, they said.

The association also highlighted misuse of off-campus PhD programmes, which they claim were granted in violation of UGC norms, deceiving students by offering degrees not valid under current guidelines.

According to PAAP, only candidates registered before 2009 are eligible for such programmes, but Dravidian University continues to flout this rule. Under interim Vice-Chancellor Doraswami, the university has reportedly persisted issuing PhD degrees, despite concerns, which PAAP described as ‘shameful.’

The inquiry revealed that, in previous instances, MPhil and PhD students were admitted without adequate faculty or infrastructure, further violating UGC guidelines. The report also pointed to lapses during the tenures of former vice-chancellors E Satyanarayana and Tummala Ramakrishna, who allegedly approved questionable admissions. PAAP urged authorities to take swift action to uphold the integrity of Dravidian University and the value of higher education.