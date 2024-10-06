Union min Ram Mohan Naidu launches Indigo special flight from Tirupati to Delhi on October 5

TIRUPATI: Union Minister for Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu launched a special Indigo flight between Tirupati and Delhi on Saturday. During the event, the Minister personally handed over the first boarding pass to a passenger at the Tirupati airport.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister highlighted that the new flight service was introduced in response to the challenges faced by passengers travelling from Tirupati to Delhi.

Stating that there has been demand for direct flights from Tirupati to Mumbai, Shirdi, Coimbatore, and other major cities, he said international connectivity from Tirupati Airport is being prioritised to accommodate the needs of devotees visiting the Srivari temple in Tirumala.

Highlighting that Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati are the State’s major airports, he explained that efforts are underway to enhance both domestic and international connectivity from these hubs.