4.2L MT sand to be available in Palnadu district from October 16

GUNTUR: Palnadu District Collector, P Arun Babu, announced that more than 4.23 lakh metric tonnes of sand would be available from October 16 across six sand reaches in the district.

During a press conference on Sunday, he shared that tenders would be called for transporting the sand to stock points.

Additionally, after obtaining the necessary permissions from the Pollution Control Board, approximately 5.29 lakh metric tonnes of sand would be available for extraction from five desiltation points.

Under the new sand policy, 1000 metric tonnes of sand will be provided free of charge to applicants who register online or through local ward and village secretariats.

Currently, registered individuals can purchase sand at Rs 183 per tonne from Madipadu stock point, inclusive of taxes and charges. Strict action will be taken against illegal sand sales or transportation, and the district’s sand committee and task force will monitor compliance.

In Bapatla district, two new sand reaches at Gajulalanka and Juvvalapalem will open on October 15, making over 1.48 lakh metric tonnes of sand available.