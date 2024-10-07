Amaravati Drone Summit at Mangalagiri from Oct 22

VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary (Investment and Infrastructure) S Suresh Kumar and Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation (APDC) Chairman and Managing Director K Dinesh Kumar officially unveiled the logo for the two-day Amaravati Drone Summit, scheduled for October 22 and 23.

Speaking at the Andhra Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory (APFSL) headquarters on Sunday, Suresh Kumar announced that the APDC is organising the Amaravati Drone Summit 2024 at CK Convention in Mangalagiri. The event is being coordinated by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The summit will bring together over 1,000 participants, including experts in drone technology, academics, students, professionals, and technology enthusiasts. The State government plans to introduce a drone technology policy during the event. Suresh Kumar highlighted that drone technology is currently being used in various sectors such as agriculture, rescue operations, and surveillance. CM Naidu envisions making Andhra Pradesh the drone capital of India.

The summit will feature 12 sessions focusing on drone manufacturing and technological applications in sectors such as agriculture, logistics, environmental monitoring, disaster management, and healthcare. According to Dinesh Kumar, these sessions will help the State capitalise on the potential of drone technology.

A hackathon has been organised, inviting participants from industry, academia, and startups. Interested individuals can register between October 6 and 15 at www.amaravatidronesummit.com. Winners will be announced on October 20, with cash prizes of Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh awarded to the top three participants.

Special drone show

As many as 40 exhibitors will showcase their drone-related products and capabilities, with a special drone show featuring 5,000 drones planned as a highlight during the Amaravati Drone Summit