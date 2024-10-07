Fake cop sexually assaults teen girl

GUNTUR: A 19-year-old B Pharmacy student was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man posing as a police officer in Guntur.

The incident came to light on Sunday after the victim filed a report with the Kothapet police in Krishna district.

According to the Kothapet police, the victim, a native of Jaggaiahpet in NTR district and a third-year student at a private college in Guntur district, had befriended a barber shop worker in the city a few months ago.

On October 4, while returning from the Guntur bus stand on a two-wheeler in the early morning, the pair spotted police personnel patrolling near Kothapet Lord Shiva Temple and decided to take an alternate route.

Observing this, an unknown individual, pretending to be a police officer, followed and stopped them.

He threatened the pair and convinced the girl to accompany him on his two-wheeler, promising to drop her at her hostel. The girl’s friend attempted to follow but ran out of fuel mid-way.

The suspect took the girl to a secluded area near the Butchaiah Thota water tank, where he allegedly assaulted her before fleeing.

The victim reported the incident to Kothapet police. Subsequently, the police registered a case.

Authorities have reportedly identified the suspect, taken him into custody, and are interrogating him as part of the ongoing investigation.