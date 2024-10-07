TDP, BJP & JSP share similar ideologies: Daggubati Purandeswari

Asserting that there is no confusion regarding the alliance in the State, Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha MP and BJP State chief Daggubati Purandeswari in an interview with TNIE’s KV Sailendra said the saffron party, the TDP and the JSP have similar ideologies. Further, she exuded confidence that construction of the Polavaram Irrigation Project and Amaravati capital city will be completed over the next five years. She also elaborated on her vision to develop Rajamahendravaram and strengthen the BJP in the State.
Excerpts:
What is your assessment on the NDA government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu?
It is too early to assess the performance of the State government. It is the responsibility of the Chief Minister to put the financial condition of the State on the right track. We witnessed the past government destroy systems so much so that we were not in a position to introduce the Budget even after forming the government in June. This highlights the precarious condition that the State finances are in. The floods in Vijayawada dealt another severe blow to the State government. Nonetheless, excellent measures have been taken to instill confidence in the public. Compensation was announced and disbursed to the flood victims. The government machinery was also closely involved in the rehabilitation and relief measures for over a month. While it is too early to assess the government’s performance, I am confident that the State government will stand for the welfare of the people despite the financial situation.
The BJP is in an alliance with the TDP and the JSP. Do you see the JSP as a natural ally and the alliance with the TDP as a compromise?
Ideologies of the three parties are similar. The BJP believes in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas. It strives for ‘Antyodaya’, which means to ensure the rise and development of the last person in society. The ideology of the Jana Sena Party, led by Pawan Kalyan, is to question the government if any injustice is meted to the people. TDP founder NT Rama Rao always used to say that society is a temple and people are Gods. The views of the three parties are similar and there is no confusion. There is a convergence of our ideologies.
Are you confident about completing Amaravati and Polavaram Irrigation Project in the next five years?
We are confident that the Amaravati and Polavaram projects will be realised soon. Although there is no DPR, no proper projection, the Central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned Rs 2,500 crore for the capital region development and Rs 20,000 crore for ORR (outer ring road) and Rs 29,000 crore for the express highway from Amaravati to Anantapur during 2014-2019. There is no question of Amaravati being sidelined. It is unfortunate that the diaphragm wall of the Polavaram project was damaged. The Centre has sanctioned Rs 12,500 crore for Polavaram and has committed to sanction funds for the diaphragm wall. The Centre will also provide Rs 15,000 crore for the Amaravati capital.
There is widespread criticism about the inordinate delay in the implementation of the Super Six guarantees, announced by the TDP and JSP before the elections
People have clarity about the Super Six promises. I would like to repeat that the TDP and the JSP had entered into an alliance. They had committed to Super Six before the BJP came on board. We are committed to our promises in the national manifesto. However, the NDA government is taking all measures and has its own mechanism in place to implement the Super Six guarantees.
Is the BJP ready to accept YSRC leaders who want to jump ship?
Our party is based on principles. We will welcome leaders and workers from other parties, but they have to abide by the ideology of our party.
Despite being a non-local, you registered a thumping victory in Rajahmundry. What are your plans for the city?
I have a responsibility towards the voters of Rajamahendravaram as they helped me secure such a massive win. As part of it, I facilitated the sanction of over Rs 250 crore for the comprehensive development of the railway station. Works will most likely be completed before the Godavari Pushkarams in 2027. I resolved issues of the tobacco, oil palm and poultry farmers. Now, plans are afoot to expand the airport and commence operations of direct flights to New Delhi, Ayodhya and Varanasi soon.
What steps are being taken to strengthen the BJP in the State?
There is speculation that the BJP will remain as the B-team of the alliance in the State. Our aim is to grow on our own. Hence, the massive membership campaign was organised. As a result, our primary membership has crossed 12 lakh in the State. I always identify the problems and draw the attention of the Chief Minister. While respecting the alliance dharma, we will never compromise on the genuine issues of the people and bring pressure on the State government if needed. It is my primary responsibility as BJP State president.
Following the controversy over the Tirumala Laddu, is there any discussion on the overhaul of temple management systems in the State?
The issue has caused pain to crores of people across continents due to the recent developments at Tirumala. What happened over the past five years hurt the people. Non-Hindu religious organisations propagate their faiths at all Hindu sacred places. Pithapuram, Ramateertham and Antarvedi pilgrims witnessed vandalism. The BJP will discuss all these issues and evolve an action plan. A healthy and democratic debate is necessary on these issues. The BJP will formulate a comprehensive plan on the temple management and trust boards.
How has working with TDP and JSP MLAs been like?
There is excellent cooperation from MLAs of the TDP and the JSP in Godavari districts. Wherever I go, MLAs and people come to me and talk to me with great respect. I am seeing a highly-conscious and vibrant society in the Godavari belt. Additionally, all officials and staff are cooperating with me in resolving people’s issues. Currently, my focus is on Godavari Pushkarams 2027. Very soon, a detailed plan will be chalked out on how to organise the grand festival.
How do you view BJP’s journey with the TDP over the next five years?
I have made it very clear that the people of Andhra Pradesh trusted the three-party alliance. Otherwise how could we get 164 seats? Our every act is being scrutinised by the people. We should be very careful. The BJP shares a good relation with Naidu. If I have any doubt on any issue, I either call or write a letter to the State government. Our alliance is committed for the all round development of the State and Centre.
Are you confident that the TDP will extend support to pass the Wakf Bill?
The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) is touring the entire country and interacting with various parties. The JPC is clearing all doubts. On demand of alliance parties, the JPC was constituted. I am confident TDP will extend its support to pass the Wakf Bill.