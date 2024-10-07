TDP, BJP & JSP share similar ideologies: Daggubati Purandeswari

Asserting that there is no confusion regarding the alliance in the State, Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha MP and BJP State chief Daggubati Purandeswari in an interview with TNIE’s KV Sailendra said the saffron party, the TDP and the JSP have similar ideologies. Further, she exuded confidence that construction of the Polavaram Irrigation Project and Amaravati capital city will be completed over the next five years. She also elaborated on her vision to develop Rajamahendravaram and strengthen the BJP in the State.

Excerpts:

What is your assessment on the NDA government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu?

It is too early to assess the performance of the State government. It is the responsibility of the Chief Minister to put the financial condition of the State on the right track. We witnessed the past government destroy systems so much so that we were not in a position to introduce the Budget even after forming the government in June. This highlights the precarious condition that the State finances are in. The floods in Vijayawada dealt another severe blow to the State government. Nonetheless, excellent measures have been taken to instill confidence in the public. Compensation was announced and disbursed to the flood victims. The government machinery was also closely involved in the rehabilitation and relief measures for over a month. While it is too early to assess the government’s performance, I am confident that the State government will stand for the welfare of the people despite the financial situation.

The BJP is in an alliance with the TDP and the JSP. Do you see the JSP as a natural ally and the alliance with the TDP as a compromise?

Ideologies of the three parties are similar. The BJP believes in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas. It strives for ‘Antyodaya’, which means to ensure the rise and development of the last person in society. The ideology of the Jana Sena Party, led by Pawan Kalyan, is to question the government if any injustice is meted to the people. TDP founder NT Rama Rao always used to say that society is a temple and people are Gods. The views of the three parties are similar and there is no confusion. There is a convergence of our ideologies.