TDP shifts gears to clinch Proddatur Municipality from YSRC dominance

KADAPA: In a bid to exert dominance over the YSRC in Proddatur Municipality, the TDP is making strategic moves to bring other councillors into its fold. Earlier, as many as 14 YSRC councillors have switched loyalties and joined the TDP after the recent general elections. On October 1, two more councillors: 36th ward councillor Ramadevi and 14th ward councillor Jilan Basha joined the TDP in the presence of MLA Varadarajulu Reddy, increasing the yellow party tally to 17 in the 41-member strong municipal council.

The shift in political allegiance is believed to stem from councillors’ desire for government support in developing their wards, with several YSRC councillors reportedly considering a switch to TDP.

Proddatur Municipality, after Kadapa Municipal Corporation, is the largest urban civic body in the erstwhile YSR district. As a commercial hub, Proddutur generates significant revenue, and YSRC dominated the yellow party in the previous civic body elections by winning 40 seats. TDP managed to secure one seat with councillor Shiva Jyothi, who later defected to the YSRC, leaving the yellow party without any representation. With its unchallenged control over the municipal council, the YSRC with Bheemunipalli Lakshmidevi as chairperson and Bangaru Reddy as vice-chairman, was able to pass public service related bills and take up other developmental activities by itself, supporting its cadre and leaders.

After the victory of TDP’s N Varadarajulu Reddy against YSRC’s Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy in Proddatur, the political exodus to the ruling party in State commenced. With the latest inclusion, the TDP strength increased to 17, including ex-officio member, TDP MLA.

The TDP requires a total of 22 members in the council to clinch the civic body and local MLA Varadarajulu Reddy is said to be working tirelessly to convince the other YSRC councillors to join the TDP fold and to break YSRC hold on Proddatur. According to sources, several YSRC councillors are considering a switch to the TDP.

MLA Varadarajulu Reddy stated that the councillors joining TDP are doing so out of a desire for Proddutur’s development. The MLA emphasised that there were no inducements offered, and that the councillors are voluntarily aligning with TDP for development.