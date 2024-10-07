Teachers seek interim relief for Dasara

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Primary Teachers Association (APTA) State President, AGS Ganapathi Rao, called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to announce Interim Relief (IR) for teachers during Dasara and set up a Pay Revision Commission (PRC) for State government employees.

He criticised the previous administration for harming teachers through the 11th PRC, accusing it of forming a ‘dummy’ commission that failed to address their concerns. Rao expressed optimism that the current government would demonstrate its commitment to teachers and employees by announcing the 12th PRC.

APTA General Secretary, Kaki Prakash Rao, highlighted that teachers’ surrender leave arrears have been pending since May 2022. He urged the Chief Minister to clear these payments, which have already been approved in the Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS), as a Dasara gift. He also requested the government to begin partial payments to employees and address other outstanding issues as the administration marks 100 days in office.