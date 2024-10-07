YSRC strategy to lift spirit of activists in State

ONGOLE: Following the unexpected election debacle, the YSRC has started chalking out plans to bring the cadre out of shock and to regain its lost ground.

YSRC president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been conducting meetings with the party’s rank and file across the State and pouring in confidence through a series of consultations.

As part of stabilising YSRC’s cadre, YS Jagan has initiated party restructuring from the grassroots level to rebuild the strength to face the next elections efficiently. Several district in-charges, regional coordinators and office bearers have been changed and new leaders were appointed to boost the confidence of the YSRC activists. The party followed its ‘social justice’ theme in the recent appointments as well.

The party high command gave feelers about a mega statewide tour by YSRC chief YS Jagan in the next year. The bigwigs are busy scripting the best campaign programme for the same. It is reported that the YSRC chief is trying to settle differences between two or more factions in the party in various Assembly segments and explaining to them the need to stand together as one cadre to defeat strong political opponents.

The political exodus of several YSRC leaders, including ex-MLC Pothula Sunitha, former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Ongole Municipal Corporation Mayor, former MLAs Kilaru Rosaiah and Samineni Udaya Bhanu has caused disturbance among the YSRC cadre. Additionally, the rumours of a few others jumping the ship after Dasara is also making the YSRC cadre nervous.

“We strongly believe that the TDP-led NDA government has proved itself incompetent and inefficient in the first 100 days itself. The government’s diversion politics was evident through the recent ghee adulteration incident and Mumbai movie actress case, and we don’t believe all these baseless allegations,” said Umamaheswara Rao, a YSRC activist from SN Padu.