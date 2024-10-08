Andhra government intervenes to stabilise skyrocketing onion, tomato prices

VIJAYAWADA: In view of soaring onion and tomato prices for the past couple of weeks, the State government has decided to sell the essential vegetables through Rythu Bazaars at an economical price.

It may be noted that the prices of onions and tomatoes have increased steeply in the past few weeks for various reasons. While onions are being sold at anywhere between Rs 55 and Rs 70 per kg, tomatoes on the other hand are being sold for Rs 90 per kg. Agriculture Minister K Atchennaidu held a review meeting with horticulture and marketing department officials to take stock of the situation and directed them to ensure their availability at Rythu Bazaars for reasonable prices.

The prices of tomatoes will be Rs 50 per kg in all Rythu Bazaars of 13 districts where the prevailing wholesale price is between Rs 70 to Rs 75 in the open market. Furthermore, the onion prices will be maintained at an affordable Rs 40 to Rs 45 per kg.

Atchannaidu asked the marketing department to procure tomatoes and onions directly from the farmers and supply them to the Rythu Bazaars to address the issue at hand.

On the occasion, the officials informed him that steps had been taken to procure 1.35 lakh kg of tomato and 21,000 kg of onions to supply the Rythu Bazaars. “Prices of these two essential vegetables will be at the affordable range,” the agriculture minister said.

Special CS (Agriculture) Budithi Rajasekhar, horticulture secretary Ahamed Babu, marketing director Vijaya Sunita, and others were present.