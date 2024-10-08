Concerns rise as illegal nets deplete fish resources in Somasila reservoir

NELLORE: Somasila reservoir has become a hotspot of illegal activities putting the genuine fishermen in troubled waters as all their complaints about people from outside using forbidden nets and methods resulting in depleting of fish resources has fell on deaf ears.

The Somasila Reservoir, located in Nellore district, spans 212.285 sq. km. at full capacity and stores up to 77.988 TMC of water. It is a vital water source, built across the Penna River, with water supplied by gravity from the Srisailam reservoir in the Krishna basin.

While the reservoir itself is in Nellore, the backwaters spread into the neighbouring districts, including areas in the erstwhile Kadapa district, covering 22 hectares spread across Ontimitta,Nandalur, Atlu, Gopavaram, Pengaluru and Siddavatam mandals.

Despite regulations, illegal fishermen are using prohibited nets with fine mesh to capture small fish, raising concerns about the depletion of fish resources.

While licensed fishermen are permitted to use fishing rods, small nets, and boats, the use of fine-mesh nets is strictly forbidden. These nets trap juvenile fish, threatening the sustainability of the fish population in the reservoir.

Reports indicate that illegal operators are bringing in skilled fishermen from other places, including Odisha, Srikakulam, and Visakhapatnam who are using forbidden instruments to net fish and camp along the Somasila banks.

Despite lodging complaints, the illegal activity continues unchecked, causing frustration among local fishermen who rely on the reservoir for their livelihood. The State government annually renews licenses for local fishermen to operate in the reservoir, but unauthorised individuals, including those from other parts, are allegedly fishing without licenses. They have registered as indigenous fishermen despite not originally being from the area.