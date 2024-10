VIJAYAWADA: The significant gap between demand and supply for sand, coupled with the delay in implementation of the free sand policy has had a profound impact on the construction industry in NTR and Krishna districts.

Additionally, the demand and supply gap has led to the rise of a black market.

With the previous YSRC government proposing to establish three capitals in the State, construction activity in NTR and Guntur districts was largely suspended. However, after the TDP-led NDA formed the government, work in Amaravati capital city resumed. Builders are now waiting for the State government’s promised sand policy, which is scheduled to be implemented from October 15.

Speaking to this newspaper, CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India) State President YV Ramana Rao said, “The main issue is the lack of supply. The government had announced that sand reaches would be opened from October 16. It will be important to compare price variations with previous years. Moreover, the online server used for booking sand at stock points is experiencing technical difficulties.”

Industry leaders have been urging the State government to implement the sand policy on schedule and resolve the online issues to address the growing concerns of both the construction sector and the general public.

Speaking on the issue, Principal Secretary for Revenue (Excise), Mining, and Geology Mukesh Kumar Meena said measures are in place to address the sand shortage.