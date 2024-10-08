Ex-YSRC MP Suresh arrested for 2020 murder following bail in TDP office attack case

GUNTUR: Just days after getting bail in the TDP office attack case, former YSRC MP Nandigam Suresh was arrested on Monday in connection with a murder case. Mariyamma was killed in a clash between two groups at Velagapudi in 2020. The name of Suresh was included in the list of accused in the old woman’s murder case. Thullur police speeded up the investigation of the case after the TDP-led NDA came to power in the State.

On the orders of the court, a PT (Prisoner in Transit) warrant was issued against Suresh while he was in jail in the TDP office attack case. Suresh was remanded for 14 days when he was produced in the Mangalagiri court.

Later, he was shifted to Guntur district jail. It may be noted here that he was arrested in Hyderabad on September 5 in the TDP office attack case. On October 4, he was granted conditional bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court. However, Suresh was not released from jail as he failed to furnish sureties as directed by the High Court.