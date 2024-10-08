Andhra Pradesh

Lightning strike kills two agricultural workers in Kadapa, injures five others

Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy assured full support to the families of both the deceased and the injured.
Image of a lightning strike used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Pexels)
KADAPA: In a tragic incident on Monday, two agricultural labourers lost their lives when they were struck by lightning in Sambepalli mandal of Annamayya district.

The victims, residents of Settipalli village, were working in the tomato fields of Gudi Siddayya in S Somavaram village, when the incident occurred around 1.30 pm. The deceased, Settipalli Malleshwaramma (43) and Settipalli Shankaramma (40), are from the SC colony of Settipalli. In addition to the fatalities, five others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Rayachoti Government Hospital.

In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a financial compensation of `5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. He also directed district medical officials to ensure that the injured victims receive the best possible treatment.

